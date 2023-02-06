Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne receive joyous news days after retirement announcement The Black Sabbath singer announced his retirement less than a week ago

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are celebrating some good news after the singer and songwriter won two Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The amazing achievement for the English metal artist comes just a week after the couple had to announce the sad news that Ozzy would be stepping away from touring in Europe and the UK due to ill health.

WATCH: Ozzy's team accept his Grammy award for Best Rock Album

But now the star has something great to celebrate and hopefully lift his spirits, as he took home the Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance awards from the Grammys for his album Patient Number 9. These wins were a big deal for the star, who has recently been dealt a series of bad news

Last night, the British singer who had not won a Grammy in almost 30 years successfully tripled his number of Grammys from the one he earned in 1994 to a total of three.

The Black Sabbath frontman has been celebrating the news by retweeting a selection of congratulatory tweets from others on his timeline.

It was only on Wednesday that Ozzy took to Twitter in order to break the devastating news that his health was forcing him into retirement before he could take part in his 'No More Tours II' tour.

Ozzy toured in America last year

Writing in a statement which he posted as a photo to the website, he began: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans."

The singer then went on to explain how unfortunately, following a major accident which damaged his spine and the life-saving care he's been receiving after it, though his "singing voice is fine" the rest of him is still too "physically weak" to tour.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time," the 74-year-old continued: "But in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required."

Andrew Watt and Robert Trujillo accepted the awards on Ozzy's behalf

The star's statement continued: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

For certain, especially now that Ozzy has just won these two awards, fans will be hoping Ozzy and his team are able to find a way which will allow the singer to go on to perform for them once again.

