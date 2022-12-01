Denise Richards shares rare baby photo of daughters Sami and Lola with late mom

Denise Richards took to social media on an emotional and reflective day as she shared a throwback photograph of her late mom Joni with two of her daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen.

The actress remembered her mother on the anniversary of her death with the image, which saw younger versions of the girls resting in their grandmother's arms.

She penned a heartfelt message for her late parent as well, writing: "Mom how much I miss you. I love you so, so much & not a day goes by that we don't think about you.

"We all miss you & we know that you are always watching over us. Oh what I would give to sit & chat & hug you. I love you so much mama #rockofourfamily #mom."

She described the black and white image by adding: "....one of my favorite pictures of my mom. She loved being a grandma (nana) xx. Today is the anniversary of my mom passing."

Many took to the comments section to show their support for Denise by relating their own experiences with loss and sharing stories with one another.

Denise paid homage to her late mother with a photo featuring two of her daughters

"I feel your love for her. Same for me. Lost mine. She is looking out for you and her grands," one wrote, while another added: "Also. Baby Sami! And Lola!! But Sami's face is the same lol so adorable I can not. Sending you all love today."

Denise shares Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, while she adopted youngest daughter Eloise, 11, as a single parent.

The actress opened up in a recent exclusive chat with HELLO! about raising her two teenage girls and being there for them in moments of happiness and heartbreak.

"It's hard, I will never forget my first love," she shares, "and when we broke up, I will never forget my dad, when I was crying, he came into my room and said, 'I have to tell you this is not the first time you will feel like this,' and I thought, 'And this is supposed to make me feel better?'

The actress shares a close bond with her three girls

"But he was right, and when you are older you have more wisdom and you get it, but at that age it's the end of the world.

