Denise Richards set for an extra special Thanksgiving following heart-warming reunion

Denise Richards is almost definitely a busy mom at the moment, preparing a Thanksgiving feast for her three daughters and husband.

And this year it's set to be an extra special Thanksgiving meal for the Real Housewives star as it will be the first since she reconciled with her eldest daughter, Sami, 18. Last year, the pair had a major falling out with Sami leaving the family home and going to live with her father, Charlie Sheen.

At the time the teenager said that the environment was a "hell house" and that she felt "trapped" within.

The separation had a major effect on the actress, and back in February she shared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that the pair's relationship was still "strained", but expressed hopes they would reconcile in the future.

She also defended her parenting style, explaining: " I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."

"There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay."

Denise and Sami reconciled this year

Denise was right to keep the hopes of a reconciliation alive, as the pair's relationship had been mended by May when Sami shared a sweet post for her mom on Mother's Day.

Alongside a series of snaps of the pair together, Sami shared: "Happy mother's day!! I love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life."

Denise shared a heartfelt response to the post, and revealed that she and Sami had even gone out for a meal together for the special day.

"Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother's Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much," she said.

