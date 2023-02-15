Abbey Clancy almost bares all for seriously racy photoshoot – fans react The model is married to Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy is no stranger to a daring look, and on Tuesday, she really turned up the heat in a new risqué photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-four posted a string of stunning photos flaunting her gym-honed physique. Going topless for the shoot, Abbey, 37, was snapped kneeling on the floor with her hands clasped around her chest.

The celeb looked sensational as she perfected a series of striking model poses wearing nothing except for a pair of sheer knickers and opaque tights.

As for hair and beauty, Abbey rocked a bouffant hairdo, a sleek nude manicure and a sweep of lightly bronzed makeup.

Abbey looked flawless

Sharing the pictures with her legion of followers, Abbey simply included a trio of black heart emojis in her caption in a gentle nod to Valentine's Day.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of heartfelt compliments. "Gorgeous lady," gushed one, while a second noted: "Absolutely gorgeous!!!"

"Hope Crouchy knows how far he is punching! So beautiful," quipped a third, and a fourth simply added: "So beautiful," followed by a single flame emoji.

Abbey's sultry update comes after the star expressed her joy over the expansion of her family. Earlier this month, the mum-of-four took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her brother's new pet dog, "baby Yoko".

Peter and Abbey tied the knot in 2011

She wrote: "Our new niece baby Yoko the Dane," whilst tagging her brother in the post.

It's been an exciting time for the family. Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch renewed their wedding vows on 17 December.

For the magical event, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!, the couple were joined by their children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day, which took place on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

