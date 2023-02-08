Abbey Clancy shares update on adorable family expansion - see photo The model shares four children with husband Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy has expressed her joy over the expansion of her family. On Tuesday, the mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her brother's new pet dog, "baby Yoko".

She wrote: "Our new niece baby Yoko the Dane," whilst tagging her brother in the post.

The sweet family update comes shortly after Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch renewed their wedding vows on 17 December. For the magical event, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!, the couple were joined by their children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day, which took place on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

On the topic of expanding their own family, it seems Abbey and Peter are in no rush to add baby number five to their brood. In 2019, Abbey sat down with Lorraine Kelly to discuss their family life, and the mum-of-four had her daughter Sophia by her side in her very first TV appearance.

Abbey shared this snap of her brother's dog

"Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

Later that year, Peter was chatting on Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV and he gave mixed signals about his plans to expand his family. Initially, the former footballer exclaimed to the host Laura Whitmore: "Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]."

A moment later, Peter admitted: "I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

