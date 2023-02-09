Abbey Clancy turns up the heat in daring new selfie The wife of Peter Crouch is a doting mother…

Abbey Clancy is known for dazzling her followers with a sultry photo and on Thursday she shared the most stunning new selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Britain's Next Top Model star, 37, was a vision as she smouldered for the camera in a series of glamorous photos. The star looked ultra-stylish for the shots, wearing a black and white patterned fur jacket.

She wore her perfect long blonde tresses down and straight for the update and opted for a face of camera-ready makeup including touches of nude pink lipstick and lashings of black eyeliner.

Abbey looked so stunning

Captioning the post, the star simply penned a string of black hearts, which perfectly complimented the hues and tones in the smouldering update.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to rush in with comments for the model. Denise Van Outen penned: "Absolutely stunning," alongside a heart eyes and flame emojis. One fan wrote: "Crouchy is one lucky man." A second added: "Girl so [fire]."

The fiery photos came just after the star was gushing about her brother's latest family addition - an adorable pet dog called Yoko.

Abbey's snap was so sweet!

Alongside a photo of the sweet pup were the words: "Our new niece baby Yoko the Dane," whilst tagging her brother in the post.

The sweet family update comes shortly after Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch renewed their wedding vows on 17 December. For the magical event, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!, the couple were joined by their children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day.

The stunning ceremony took place on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

