Stacey Dooley melts hearts with touching baby video - and Kevin is the sweetest dad! The couple welcomed Minnie in January

Stacey Dooley shared a special tribute to her boyfriend Kevin Clifton and their baby daughter Minnie on Valentine's Day – and her new video will melt your heart!

Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 35, posted a heartwarming clip of Kevin cradling their bundle of joy with a look of pure adoration etched across his face.

In the video below, you can see just how much new dad Kevin adores his youngster.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie

The doting dad, 40, could be seen gently rocking his tot as he comforted little Minnie at home. Their daughter – who was born on 10th January – looked angelic in a personalised cream knitted jumper emblazoned with 'Minnie' in pink wool. How precious!

Whilst Stacey made sure to protect her newborn's privacy, fans were delighted by the colour of Minnie's hair which appears to be red just like her mothers.

Stacey twinning with Minnie

Captioning the clip, Stacey gushed: "My Valentines [heart emoji] The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky."

She continued: "To the best dad and man in the world… Happy vally's darlin. Ps… You're on nights when you get home from tour."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the doting parents, with one writing: "Oh my heart!! Omg even the back of her head is adorable," while a second enthused: "This fills me with so much joy, wishing you all the love."

The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

"Oh my god the look of love in Kevin's eyes is absolutely adorable," noted a third, and a fourth eagle-eyed fan commented: "Oh she's got her mummies gorgeous hair [heart emoji] there's something so lovely seeing a new daddy with his little one."

Both Stacey and Kevin - who announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 - first crossed paths on the set of Strictly after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

Just last week, the former Strictly winner was pictured out with Minnie for the first time, alongside her mother Di, who is helping her navigate her first weeks with a newborn.

