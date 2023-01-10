Peter Andre leaves flirty comment for wife Emily in stunning beach photo The couple tied the knot in 2015

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are the epitome of couple goals, and on Monday, the TV star playfully hinted that their spark is still very much alive.

Over on Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker posted a carousel of sun-drenched beach photos documenting his Australia family holiday.

Amongst the blissful snaps, Peter shared a heartwarming photo of the family taking part in a 'handstand challenge' as part of Amelia's ninth birthday celebrations.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg your wife is literally amazing at everything," whilst a second penned: "Looks like Emily smashed it every time."

The family jetted off to Australia

"Where has Emily been hiding that gorgeous little bod," noted a third, to which Peter responded: "I know right? A little hottie," followed by two red heart emojis.

Peter, 49, and Emily, 33, are doting parents to Theo, six, and Amelia, nine. Peter also shares two children with his ex-wife Katie Price: Junior, 17, and Princess, 15.

The loved-up couple first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father and went public with their romance two years later.

Emily, Junior, Princess and Peter at the Pride of Britain Awards 2021

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

After three blissful years together, Peter and Emily tied the knot in Devon on 11 July 2015, in front of their close friends, family, and their baby daughter Amelia.

Emily and Peter share two children together

The duo wed at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon after Peter reportedly fell in love with the location almost immediately. Emily looked breathtaking in a stunning Sassi Holford dress, crafted from fine Italian silk.

Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

