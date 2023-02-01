Tom Brady announces final retirement from NFL with nod to ex-wife Gisele Bundchen The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is walking away for good

Tom Brady has had an emotional day, not only having just attended the premiere for the movie 80 For Brady, but finally making a call on his sporting career.

The NFL legend shared a poignant video clip announcing that he was retiring from the sport for good amid a previous retirement and quick return.

VIDEO: Tom Brady talks about his family

Loading the player...

"I'll get straight to the point. I'm retiring, for good," he stated in his video, keeping it brief and referencing his previous move away and return, although he still struggled to keep the emotion out of his voice.

He also included a series of pictures from his time in the sport, including some of his family with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and three children.

MORE: Tom Brady discusses advice for his kids and handling failure

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

"I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you," he captioned it.

Tom announced he would be retiring "for good"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was immediately inundated with a wave of love and support from his many friends, colleagues, and fans, who immediately deemed him the "GOAT" of the game.

"We love you man," David Beckham wrote, while Derek Jeter commented: "Congrats on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch!!" and a grateful fan added: "Thank you, sir, for your last few years with the Bucs. You gave us a chance to win, and for that we're grateful."

MORE: Michael Strahan shares thoughts on GMA on Tom Brady's rumored NFL uncertainty

ALSO POPULAR: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

Amid recent reports speculating that he would be calling it quits following a disastrous end to his current NFL season, the star athlete walked the red carpet for the 80 For Brady premiere.

His first carpet since his split, hinting that he didn't know where to place himself as he posed alone for photos, Tom shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Where do you put your hands?"

The football star attended the premiere of his latest big-screen outing

The star wasn't completely alone though, as he was joined by Hollywood legends and the film's stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.