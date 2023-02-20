Blake Lively challenges husband Ryan Reynolds following the birth of their fourth child The Shallows actress seemed protective of her husband on Sunday

Blake Lively has challenged her husband Ryan Reynolds in a tongue-in-cheek message which she posted to her Instagram story.

The actress, who recently gave birth to the couple's fourth child, regularly takes to social media to joke around with her husband, and this Sunday evening it was no different. Find out all about the comedic couple's love story in the video below.

Blake's husband Ryan started the story thread, as he posted to his Instagram a photo celebrating his wife's drink mixer brand, Betty Buzz. "I'm in [expletive] love with @BettyBuzz" the Deadpool star captioned the image.

Soon after, his wife took to Instagram to question this declaration. "Who is she?!" Blake wrote in a caption posted onto Ryan's story. "I'll fight her," the proud wife continued jokingly.

The Hollywood pair regularly support each other's business ventures, as do their whole family. Most recently, the couple's oldest daughter James was seen during a rare public appearance going wild with her father over his soccer team Wrexham's amazing success.

Blake launched Betty Buzz in 2021

Blake and Ryan announced the birth of their fourth child very subtly on Super Bowl Sunday when The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared a photo of herself without her baby bump. Later, Ryan opened up about how their home has become a "zoo" since welcoming their newborn during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch on Thursday.

"It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here," the Free Guy actor joked during the virtual interview from his kitchen.

The couple welcomed their fourth child in February 2023

But he added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

While the private couple are yet to reveal any information regarding their baby's gender, fans are convinced they already know the name thanks to some hints potentially provided by the pair's famous friend, Taylor Swift.

Ryan and Blake are, however, remaining tight lipped. "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement," Ryan said when asked on Thursday whether their fourth child was a boy or a girl.

