Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fans are convinced they know fourth baby name Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds have four children

Blake Lively, 35, seems to have welcomed baby number four with her husband Ryan Reynolds following a new social media update declaring she's "been busy".

The Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photograph of herself alongside her husband and his mother, and she displayed a flat stomach, inadvertently revealing that she has quietly welcomed her baby. But what have the couple called their newborn?

The actress shared an update online

Fans are speculating that the name may have already been revealed in a Taylor Swift song of all places!

The name Daisy May appears in the track You’re On Your Own Kid. The lyrics read: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not." Watch this space, baby Daisy could be introduced to the world soon!

Fans have been speculating online

Taylor famously name-checked Blake and Ryan's children James, Inez and Betty in her album Folklore, before the A-list couple had made their youngest child Betty's name public. Ryan has previously admitted that his other children's names feature in the singer's work, calling it an "honor".

Blake's fans were also understandably inquisitive over her low-key baby announcement. One follower asked: "Wait did you have the baby?" and another added: "Did I miss something. Where is the baby bump?"

Others commended the star's effortless announcement. "She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this," one commented. Another wrote: "Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo."

Is the couple's fourth child called Daisy?

Blake and Ryan have been married since when they tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012

They already have three daughters; James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and they are yet to officially reveal the gender of baby number four.

The couple met while filming for the superhero film Green Lantern in 2010 and developed a friendship before they began a romance.

Discover everything you need to know about their love story...

Loading the player...

"We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship," Ryan told Entertainment Weekly in a 2016 radio interview.

So the lovebirds have gone from co-stars to friends to husband and wife – and now they are a family of six!

The Super Bowl had some serious baby fever this year with popstar Rihanna announcing her surprise pregnancy live on stage à la Beyonce. The Halftime Show saw the singer sport a skintight red bodysuit perfectly showcasing her baby bump. Congratulations, Rihanna!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.