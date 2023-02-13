Blake Lively hints at the arrival of her fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds in family photo The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool star are already parents to three daughters

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to – possibly – be a family of six! The actress seemingly confirmed she has already welcomed her fourth baby.

She first announced her pregnancy back in September of 2022, and appeared sans bump for the first time in a new family photo.

Blake took to Instagram on Sunday to share with fans a glimpse into her weekend plans, which featured plenty of cooking for the Super Bowl, but fans instead focused on the subtle family update instead.

The photo sees her posing next to Ryan and her mother-in-law, Tammy. Posing in between the two, she is donning a fitted black tank top and straight cut jeans, and she appears to no longer be pregnant.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she wrote in her caption, also adding photos of all that she had cooked up for the event, including burgers, pizza, and key lime pie with a meringue top.

"Been busy," she cheekily added in the caption as well, further hinting at the time she has spent as a new mom-of-four.

The photo sees Blake without a bump for the first time since September of 2022

Fans were quick to take to the comments and wonder if her post was confirmation of the fourth baby's arrival, writing: "Did I miss something. Where is the baby bump?" and: "WHEN DID YOU HAVE THE BABY?!" as well as: "She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She's good at this."

Plus, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld added: "Epic post! For all the reasons!!!"

The star looked spectacular when she first announced her pregnancy at an event in New York City

Blake and Ryan who have been married since 2012, already have three daughters; James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

HELLO! has reached out to the couples' reps for comment.

