Blake Lively offers sweet glimpse into what's keeping her busy as she prepares to welcome fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds Quite sweet indeed!

Blake Lively is officially in nesting mode! With her pregnancy falling right around the holiday season, she has most certainly taken advantage of having more than one reason to cozy up in her home and bake up a storm.

The star has always been an avid baker, and during her pregnancy, her fourth with husband Ryan Reynolds, that passion has only been exacerbated.

The holiday season has given her even more excuses to do so, and she has kept busy filling the house with treats for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

Blake took to Instagram to share her latest creation, which seemed both delicious and very seasonally appropriate.

The actress appears to be a lover of the ever-classic chocolate and peppermint combination, and over the weekend, she prepared a homemade peppermint bark ice cream cake.

She decorated it quite festively, and a photo on her Instagram Stories captures a baking dish filled to the brim with the dessert, which has shards and crumbles of dark and white chocolate across a layer of white frosting, plus two mini red and white candy canes ingeniously positioned to create a little bow.

The perfect holiday season dessert!

Next to the dessert-filled platter stood two decked out Christmas Colonels bejeweled with colorful rhinestones head to toe, by Glitterville Studios creator Stephen Brown, who Blake appears to have invited for a cozy "make and bake" afternoon.

She shared an additional photo alongside Stephen and another Glitterville artist, endearingly coining them her two "new husbands" and writing: "I couldn't be more in love with you two, as people. And as artists."

Blake announced her pregnancy back in September

Blake has been quite crafty throughout her pregnancy, going all out for Thanksgiving as well in terms of both food and decorations.

In another Instagram Story she shared around the holiday, she revealed not only the several pies the family enjoyed on the day, but also the impressive acorn turkeys her daughters, James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three decorated at the time.

