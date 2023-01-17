Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship timeline explained

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and regularly delight fans with insights into their wonderful relationship.

The Canadian-American actor, known for his roles in Deadpool, Free Guy and The Proposal, married Gossip Girl actress Blake in 2012 after the duo dated for a year.

As well as making headlines for their hilarious interactions on and off social media, the husband and wife are also a business running power couple. Ryan owns shares in products such as Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, meanwhile Blake is the founder of Betty Buzz, a brand selling non-alcoholic mixers.

Ryan is also known for his and Rob McElhenney co-ownership of Wales' Wrexham AFC and their Disney+ documentary series Welcome to Wrexham. While promoting the show on Good Morning America the Deadpool star revealed how his wife had an important role in his decision to buy the club.

Ryan therefore has Blake to thank for how celebrity royalty got to meet actual royalty in December when King Charles III visited the club.

When did Ryan Reynolds meet Blake Lively?

The Canadian and American pair met while filming for the superhero film Green Lantern in 2010 and developed a close friendship before they began seeing each other romantically.

Ryan and Blake at an awards show in 2010 following the release of Green Lantern

"We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship," Ryan told Entertainment Weekly in a 2016 radio interview.

A year later the couple began dating, but only after they were reunited on a double date with an awkward twist. In the same radio interview, the Vancouver-born actor explained: "We were both single [and] we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl."

"We were just like fireworks coming across," Ryan gushed, while joking "it was like the most awkward date" for the other two people involved because he and Blake ended up getting along so well.

The pair remain besotted with each other

Sparks definitely flew with this pair. Just six months after they started seeing each other, Ryan and Blake bought a $5million mansion in Pound Ridge, New York. The couple still live there today with their three children.

When did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married?

Ryan and Blake tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012. While the notoriously private couple kept the details of their wedding a secret at the time, it was later revealed that their friend Florence Welch performed at the event.

However, the Florence + the Machine vocalist's show caused some drama for the otherwise happy pair when a sparkler singed a burn mark on the front of the actress' custom-made Marchesa wedding dress. Blake told Vogue in 2014 that at first the incident "was just so heartbreaking to me".

Thankfully a heart-warming moment with her husband cleared up any upset: "Later, my dress was hanging up and Ryan said, ‘Isn’t that beautiful?’ I said, ‘What?’ And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, ‘You’ll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.’ Now that’s my favorite part of the dress."

No stranger to a great dress, Blake wowed at the 2022 Met Gala

In 2020, Ryan explained how he and Blake were "deeply and unreservedly sorry" and regretted getting married at the plantation location because of its links with slavery. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest," he said in the interview with Fast Company. "What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

The couple also revealed they had secretly got married again at their New York state home.

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively still together?

Yes, after almost 11 years of marriage, the Hollywood sweethearts are still together, and the pair's love is still going very strong.

This was evident when Ryan got tearful while delivering a message of love for all his family when accepting his Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Deapool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

"Thank you Blake and my three daughters," he said. "Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, hope and happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but you give me more strength than any man can possibly deserve".

How many children do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have?

The Hollywood power couple currently have three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

The duo's youngest daughter Betty made headlines in 2020 after a close friend of the family, Taylor Swift, named a character in her album folklore after her. Taylor had previously recorded with the stars' eldest daughter James for her song Gorgeous.

Blake announced in mid-September that the pair were expecting a fourth child when she showed up to 10th Annual Forbes Women's Power Summit red carpet proudly showing off her new baby bump. The couple and their children are over the moon about the news, as Ryan explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Blake showed off her baby bump in again in November 2022

"We're very excited. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he said, before admitting: "It's going to be nuts but we're very excited."

In 2022, another rumour started surrounding Taylor Swift's friendship with fellow A-list stars regarding whether a character in her latest album Midnights might be a clue to Ryan and Blake's fourth child's name.

Blake and Ryan are both close friends with Taylor Swift

But beyond mentions or possible mentions in Taylor Swift songs, the Hollywood actors are careful to keep their children and family life out of the public eye. While Blake and Ryan are happy to share glimpses into their idyllic private life on social media from time to time – such as when the Free Guy actor gave everyone an insight into the family's chilled bedtime routine – the pair have been vocal about their dislike of paparazzi stalking their home for news.

Taking to Instagram following her baby announcement in September, Blake shared further photos of her pregnancy journey with the caption: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.

Blake posted candid snaps of her pregnancy journey on Instagram

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

