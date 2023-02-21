Eric Christian Olsen poses on the beach with family and famous friends for poignant reason The NCIS star is married to Sarah Wright

Eric Christian Olsen is a doting family man and shares three children with wife Sarah Wright.

POPULAR: Heidi Klum's son looks identical to famous dad Seal in childhood photo

The NCIS star is relatively private when it comes to his personal life, but was pictured on the beach with his loved ones over the weekend - and for a very poignant reason.

Sarah had shared the photo on Instagram, showing the famous family posing with Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber and their baby daughter.

VIDEO: NCIS makes surprising revelation about well-known star

Loading the player...

Alongside the photo, Sarah - who runs podcast The Mother Daze Podcast with Teresa - shared a poignant story about latest guest Mark, which she admitted made her feel emotional.

MORE: How Eric Christian Olsen avoided awkward family moment on set

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

She wrote: "OUT NOW. @themotherdazepodcast - the MOST REQUESTED guest @markwebber (hubby to @teresapalmer ) comes to share his story.

"Imagine growing up as a small child homeless, living between cars, abandoned buildings, with a teenage mom and a heroin addicted father who left you sitting on a step at age 5 only to disappear from your life.

Eric Christian Olsen posed on the beach with his children and wife Sarah Wright

"Imagine believing in your dreams so much that your poverty and social standing only deepened your motivation to keep striving towards your goals. In this special two part series Teresa’s husband; actor, director, producer, writer, activist and father of five, Mark Webber, talks addiction, relapse, childhood trauma and the evolution of his marriage with Teresa.

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's body transformation which stunned wife and fans

MORE: How Mark Harmon's painful injury changed his lifestyle

"Join us as Mark unwraps his deepest wounds and leaves us feeling like anything at all is possible. Clear your schedules Dazeys, grab your tissues and your manifest boards as you take the next 60 minutes of YOU time to be uplifted, inspired and touched in what has become known as 'the Mark Webber effect'.

Eric posing with his wife Sarah

"Dreams Work I’m fully crying. We love you @markwebber!! Last photo will only make sense after you listen to the podcast. Tap the link in my bio. Or find us on APPLE podcasts, spotify or wherever you listen. Come back here after and share your love for Mark. Xo."

MOST READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's public fallout with Michael Strahan

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola moves back home - and it has a surprise impact on her famous parents

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet friendship between the two couples, with one writing: "Such beautiful pictures," Love your friendship!!" A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.