How Kelly Ripa supported son Michael during career struggle The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa is one of the most well-known daytime TV stars in the United States, but away from the spotlight she's just like any other parent.

The Live star often gives insights into her personal life on the ABC breakfast show, and previously revealed how she helped her oldest son Michael Consuelos - an up-and-coming actor - when he was struggling during the early stages of his career.

In November, Kelly explained on the show that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and husband Mark Consuelos helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Kelly Ripa revealed how she supported oldest son Michael in the early stages of his career

Michael's since found a lot of good fortune, and most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role.

The 25-year-old's IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

The synopsis for the series reads: "A scientific breakthrough's life-altering side effects bitterly divide a once close-knit small-town community."

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Michael, who like his parents, is carving out a career in the entertainment industry. Kelly has previously spoken about the importance of her three children, Michael, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, paving their own way in the working world.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are incredibly proud parents

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael, who was at college at the time, writing in the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

One follower questioned whether Michael had dropped out of school, prompting Kelly to reply: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates."

