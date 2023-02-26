Al Roker says 'it's good to be alive' in reflective and upbeat post that resonates with fans The Today star is on the road to recovery following a lengthy health battle

Al Roker is well on the mend following a difficult few months battling blood clots on his lungs.

The Today star is more grateful than ever for everything in life following the experience, and shared an upbeat message on social media to reflect this over the weekend.

Alongside a picture of the NBC star smiling as he walked around New York City, he wrote: "It is good to be alive. Period."

Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, was one of the first to comment, writing: "It is good to bask in your life and glow," alongside a love heart emoji.

Other supportive comments from fans included: "So glad you are Al. I prayed for you daily over the past few months," and "So glad you're feeling much better Al, you're looking amazing."

Al was off work for two months last year after falling ill with blood clots that traveled to his lungs.

Al Roker reflected on his life in a poignant social media post

In January after returning back to Today, the dad-of-three opened up about the experience in an Instagram video alongside his wife Deborah.

They told viewers that Al had increasingly gotten worse and worse after initially thinking he had caught a stomach bug following a dinner party.

As his health continued to decline, the star found it difficult to even walk up the stairs at home, and after going to the emergency room at the hospital, he discovered that he had internal bleeding.

In the footage, they also reflected on the outpour of love and support that Al and their family had received from fans all around the United States during the difficult time.

Al said as he looked to the future:"I think we've come out of this with an enormous sense of gratitude, we're very fortunate we have great healthcare, we've got a great family unit."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has been his rock throughout his health ordeal

The scary experience didn't just impact Al and Deborah, but their children too. The couple share daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 19, and Al is also father to 33-year-old daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Luckily, while Al was hospitalized in the leadup to the holidays, he made it home for Christmas, something the entire family were grateful for.

