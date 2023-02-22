Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts responds to health concerns after causing worry The ABC News journalist took some time away from social media

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has addressed her absence from social media after causing concern for her health from her family members.

The ABC News journalist revealed last week that she was stepping away from Instagram to take care of her mental well-being and recharge, but admitted on Wednesday that it led to her brother frantically messaging her after he thought something was seriously wrong.

Taking to Instagram, Deborah shared a video in which she revealed her sibling's panic, and reassured her followers that she was simply tired and needed a break.

"I wanted to clarify because my brother somehow got the impression last week, when I last came on [Instagram] to talk about the weekend, and I said I was taking some days off," she said.

"He got the impression that I was walking away from my life, my career, and all of that so he wondered if everything was alright. Everything is alright.

Deborah took some time away to recharge

"What I said was I was tired, and I was taking a long weekend, plus a day, to check in on myself and check in on my mental health, my emotional health – I was feeling tired."

Deborah then revealed the thoughtful Valentine's Day gift her husband, who has battled his own health issues, gave her in order to help her feel like her best self again.

"My sweet hubby suggested, or basically told me a couple of weeks ago that he was sending me on a little spa getaway so that I could just take a breather and just think about myself and claim myself again," she explained.

Deborah and Al have been through a lot since his health battle

"As Al and I have talked a lot about his health struggles and just what we all went through the last few months, he's come to realize and so have I, just how stressed I was and how stressed we all have been."

Deborah added: "When you go through something as life-threatening as that, it is really a stressor… and I just realized I was really spent and I started to get sick and I lost my voice, so I just took a break from social media because I learned what I've been hearing, which is sometimes you can actually just help yourself by stepping away from the busy world."

