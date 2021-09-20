Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose on the beach in celebratory photo The Today co-anchor and ABC star have been married since 1995

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are couple goals – and this was more evident than ever on Monday.

The Today star took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his wife of over a decade as she celebrated her birthday.

The popular weatherman shared a series of photos of the pair from over the years, including a beautiful picture of them on the beach.

VIDEO: Al Roker creates a buzz among his co-stars

Other pictures featured the couple's children and had been taken on Deborah's past birthdays.

In the caption, Al wrote: "A very #happybirthday through the years to @debrobertsabc It’s your birthday but you are a gift to all your family, friends and to me. I love you. And how is it you don’t age?"

Al Roker shared a lovely beach photo with wife Deborah Roberts to mark her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday to your beautiful wife," while another wrote: "Happy birthday! Wishing you every single blessing for this year. And Al's right, you just don't age!" A third added: "Happy birthday. Love this beautiful family."

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995 and celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend in Paris.

The celebrity couple's daughter Leila lives in the French capital and the proud parents were joined by the journalism graduate on their special day.

Al and Deborah recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

Al shared a lovely picture of the trio enjoying dinner by the Eiffel Tower, and wrote in the caption: "Beyond fortunate to be able to spend our anniversary with our girl in Paris."

Leila studied journalism in Paris and graduated earlier in the year, but decided to stay out there. In July, Leila was reunited with her famous dad in Tokyo for an incredible work opportunity, where she reported on the 2020 Olympics.

The celebrity couple with their children Leila and Nick

Al was out in the Japan capital reporting for Today. Leila is Al and Deborah's oldest child together, and the pair also share son Nick, 18.

Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 33, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney gave the family reason to celebrate earlier in the year when she tied the knot to her husband Wes, surrounded by her loved ones.

Al's Today co-stars were also in attendance, including Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb.

