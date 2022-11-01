Shakira kisses her father's feet in touching video - watch The singer was visiting her dad in hospital

Shakira's 91-year-old father, William Mebarak, has been experiencing health woes recently, including contracting Covidt, suffering a fall and undergoing several surgeries.

SEE: Shakira cries in new music video for 'Monotonia' which hints at her split with Gerard Piqué

William is currently in hospital in Barcelona and Shakira has been making sure to visit him on a regular basis. On Monday, the singer shared a video from her latest visit, which showed her kissing her unwell father's feet after he completed a series of strength exercises.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira kisses her father's feet during hospital visit

She captioned the clip: "Life is something that happens between hospital visits, and Halloween costumes," suggesting she's spending a lot of time in hospital with her father.

MORE: Shakira's latest look is so unexpected amid slew of cryptic messages - and fans want answers

SEE: Inside Shakira's 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique – and real reason they never married

Fans were overcome with emotion watching the clip, with one writing: "This made my eyes tear up," while another commented: "Life becomes painful when one has a loved one in hospital but when results are seen, we thank God for those great miracles. What a joy to see Don William evolving so well, @shakira you are an extraordinary daughter."

Five days ago, Shakira shared a photo of her parents kissing in hospital, with her father surrounded by medical equipment, captioning the heartwarming snap: "True love."

Shakira posted this photo of her parents

The singing sensation recently split from her partner, Gerard Pique, but Shakira's mother, Nidia Ripoll, confirmed that the footballer is still visiting his former father-in-law during his ill health.

MORE: Shakira comforted by her sons in rare photo following surprise split from their father

"Of course, yes," she said when reporters asked if he had been in the hospital. "We are still family."

Shakira has been spending time in hospital with her unwell father

Nidia recently said her husband's condition was 'stable,' and that he was soon to be discharged from hospital, though she did not share what his latest admission was for.

"The family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see how this evolves,” Shakira said of her father's health.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.