BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares sweet post as viewers convinced she has secretly wed Are a congratulations in order for Carol and her partner Steve?!

Carol Kirkwood has sparked rumours that she has tied the knot in secret after fans of BBC Breakfast spotted that she may have changed her rings on the show. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I noticed another ring on your finger this morning, have a great Christmas xx,” while another added: "I think I see it, it looks more sparkly/bigger than her engagement ring if I'm correct? Either way, congrats Carol!"

The weather presenter, 60, previously revealed that her partner Steve popped the question earlier this year, saying at the time: "Yes, I got engaged. We got engaged when we were on holiday. So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled, so thank you!"

Fellow presenter Jon Kay added: "We're all thrilled. We're all so chuffed for you Carol, on behalf of all the team here and everybody watching, I'm sure. Absolutely delighted."

Although Carol has yet to confirm whether she has indeed tied the knot, she did greet fans on Thursday with a tweet which read: "Good morning xx," while adding two love heart emojis. Hinting at her nuptials perhaps? We can’t wait to find out!

The star previously told HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, explaining: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. I turned to say, 'What’s wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?’ I said: 'Yes!! Of course!’" Aw!

It has been a very busy time for Carol, who is currently celebrating that her latest book The Secrets of the Villa Amore is set to be released next year. Announcing the news on Twitter, she penned: "Got some exciting news! I am thrilled to share the title of my third novel, #TheSecretsoftheVillaAmore, coming summer 2023."

The latest novel will be the third after previously publishing The Hotel Rivera this year and Under A Greek Moon in 2021.

