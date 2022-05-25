Carol Kirkwood had reason to celebrate this week after the BBC Breakfast star announced her engagement! The broadcaster revealed the happy news while appearing on the morning programme live on Monday morning.

Carol told viewers and her BBC co-hosts, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time: "I got engaged!" and then flashed her diamond ring. "We got engaged when we were on holiday," she added: "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!" But who is she engaged to?

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood shares happy news

Who is Carol Kirkwood's fiancee?

The TV presenter is keen to protect the privacy of her fiancee and so not a huge amount is known publicly about him. It's been reported that his named is Steve, however, Carol is yet to confirm this.

Although it's not known how long the pair have been an item, Carol first opened up about their relationship in June last year. Speaking to Prima magazine in 2021, the 59-year-old expressed how happy she was to have found love again following her split from her former husband, Jimmy.

Carol is engaged!

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses," she told the publication.

"He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

The TV presenter shared the news on live TV on Monday

Has Carol Kirkwood been married before?

Prior to her new relationship, Carol was previously married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2008. Since their divorce, Carol has been living in Maidenhead.

The reason for their split was never revealed to the public, but Carol admitted to Radio Times that she "found herself" after the divorce. "I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!' I'm braver now.'"

