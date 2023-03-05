﻿

Carol Vorderman stuns in sizzling leather trousers and sky-high boots

The former Countdown presenter loves a daring look

Carol Vorderman rocked the most eye-catching leather look on Saturday as she stepped out for a special TV appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the maths whizz, 62, delighted fans with a string of gorgeous outfit photos taken on the set of Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.

From the comfort of her glowing blue chair, Carol looked every inch the starlet in a funky off-the-shoulder green top emblazoned with a floral design, and a pair of age-defying leather leggings.

For an added ounce of glamour, the mother-of-two completed her getup with a pair of towering leather boots, lashings of mascara and a perfectly coiffed blow dry.

Carol appeared in high spirits

In her caption, Carol penned: "I'm on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel tonight and I'm so excited. I'll be on with @motsimabuse, @jonrichardsoncomedian, @joannemcnallycomedy, @joemarler17, @iamtomskinner and @ravwilding.

"This was filmed a fair while ago (heck) and it's a REALLY good one! Watch TONIGHT at 6.50pm on BBC1!"

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Rocking them leggings," while a second remarked: "Stunning as always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

The celeb adores a leather look

"Fab look for the occasion!" chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "You look sensational Carol!"

Away from the spotlight, Carol is a doting mother-of-two. The TV star shares daughter Katie and son Cameron with her ex-husband Patrick King. The TV star has been married twice before: her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

She was recently asked about the possibility of a third marriage during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales. "Obviously I'm not doing it again!" she told co-star Owain Wyn Evans.

The star with her lookalike daughter Katie

And in a recent chat with Michelle Visage, Carol candidly revealed how she enjoys spending time with her "special friends."

When asked whether she was in a relationship, Carol was quick to clarify: "No! I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

