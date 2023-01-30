Carol Vorderman stuns in skin-tight neon dress – and wow!

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a bold outfit – and on Monday the TV star looked sensational in a striking lime-green number.

Over on Instagram, the maths whizz created a stir with a stunning photo of herself rocking a figure-hugging neon knit maxi dress. The 62-year-old teamed her vibrant dress with a chic white manicure and a sultry palette of makeup.

As for hair, Carol styled her voluminous blonde locks into pretty waves around her shoulders. For added drama, the celeb incorporated some subtle back-brushing around the roots.

In her caption, Carol shared details about her latest podcast titled Perfect 10 with Carol Vorderman. The mother-of-two penned: "I love to read all of your comments about my @perfect10carol podcast. Remember it's 10 questions, 10 points all done in 10 minutes.

Carol looked radiant in green

"So it's perfect for your morning commute, when you sit down for your morning coffee, your lunch break or any spare ten minutes you have in the day."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Love the fluorescent green dress," whilst a second chimed: "Gorgeous green," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

"Stunning," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "Trop belle."

The presenter spoke to Holly and Phil

Carol's sublime neon moment comes after the former Countdown presenter shared a glimpse inside her busy dating life. Speaking to Phil and Holly on This Morning, Carol explained how she has "no plans" to settle down.

And when asked about her "special friends," Carol revealed: "They do know about each other now. We all have to be on the same page. They have their lives, and I don't need to know about that".

She continued: "When I was in my 20s, I wanted to get married and have children. In my 60s I have a full life and I live with my children".

