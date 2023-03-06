Kelly Rowland, 42, recreates her Bootylicious music video outfit – and WOW

Kelly Rowland looked like an early 2000s dream at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on Sunday, rocking an outfit her 2002 self would have envied.

The 42-year-old opted to wear a tiny cut-out white crop top, paired with low-rise ripped flared jeans and an orange blazer – and the outfit looked like it came straight out of Destiny's Child's music video for Bootylicious. Watch the video below to see Kelly's 2002 look.

For the smash hit music video, Kelly wore a cut-out yellow dress, extremely similar to the crop top she wore on the red carpet this week, proving that she's barely aged a day in over 20 years.

Kelly Rowland has always loved a cut-out

Kelly's followers and celebrity friends alike couldn't get enough of her look, with Khloe Kardashian writing: "This body!!!??!!!" followed by five heart eye emojis, while Sabrina Elba wrote: "This woman," in praise.

Kelly Rowland looked incredible on the red carpet

A fan wrote: "Kelly can do no wrong! Sis can wear a potato sack and make it look fierce!" while another commented: "Hotter than July! Kelly on fire!"

INSIDE: Kelly Roward shares dreamy photo of her home

Alongside the sensational outfit pictures, Kelly shared a snap of herself with her eight-year-old son Titan Jewell, and the singer's fans were amazed at her son's height.

Kelly Rowland's son is eight

"Why is he almost at her shoulders?" one asked after noticing her young son was looking remarkably tall.

Kelly is mom to two children, and during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson show in October 2022 Jennifer asked Kelly whether she thought a third child was on the cards.

"You gonna have any more kids?" Jennifer questioned, and Kelly instantly responded: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

