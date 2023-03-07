Strictly's Helen Skelton shares cryptic post after ex Richie Myler poses with heavily-pregnant girlfriend The Countryfile presenter split from her ex in April 2022

Helen Skelton appeared upbeat as she shared an uplifting video on Instagram Stories just hours after her ex-husband Richie Myler confirmed his girlfriend's pregnancy on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares three children with the professional rugby player, posted a clip filmed during a sunny walk in the countryside with daughter Elsie. Helen also aptly played Bill Withers' iconic song, Lovely Day, in the background of the Instagram Story footage.

On Monday evening, her ex Richie took to social media to share an intimate photo of his heavily pregnant girlfriend Stephanie Thirkhill. In his caption, the rugby player, 32, simply included a red heart emoji.

Richie and Stephanie went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July last year. Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

Their blossoming relationship first came to light in May, just days after it was announced that his marriage to Blue Peter presenter, Helen, was over.

Helen is a doting mum of three

The former couple announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and, as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

Helen, meanwhile, has kept her love life to herself, although she is rumoured to be dating dancer Vito Coppola. The star was teased about the news stories on her Radio 5 Live show on Sunday, and she had the sweetest reaction.

As the programme was drawing to a close, newsreader Steve quipped: "Just looking at the papers. Er, the front page of The Mirror is interesting." A bashful Helen thanked him for appearing on the show, and added: "Put the papers down, thank you."

