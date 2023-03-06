Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler shares first baby bump photo of pregnant girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler took to social media on Monday to share a heartwarming photo of his pregnant girlfriend.

In the touching black and white snapshot – which was shared to Instagram – Richie and his girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, radiated joy as they enjoyed a warm embrace.

Mum-to-be Stephanie looked effortlessly chic in a casual shirt which draped around her shoulders and revealed a small glimpse of her blossoming baby bump. Richie, meanwhile, appeared in high spirits as he sweetly rested his forehead against Stephanie's.

In his caption, the rugby player, 32, simply included a red heart emoji.

Richie and Stephanie are expecting their first child together

Fans and friends raced to congratulate the lovebirds, with one writing: "Beautiful photo," whilst a second remarked: "Amazing," followed by two heart eye emojis.

Richie and Stephanie went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July last year. Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

Their blossoming relationship first came to light in May, just days after it was announced that his marriage to Blue Peter presenter, Helen, was over.

Richie and Helen split in 2022

The former couple announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and, as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Richie's family update comes just months after the star axed some of his Instagram followers after receiving a barrage of negative comments. At the time he said: "I've decided to put my profile private from now on.

"If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me."

