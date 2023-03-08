David Beckham gushes about wife Victoria and daughter Harper in deeply personal message Happy International Women's Day from the Beckhams!

David Beckham has paid tribute to the most important women in his life with a heartfelt post in honour of International Women's Day.

Sharing a series of candid snapshots of his wife Victoria Beckham with their daughter Harper, the former footballer gushed: "On this International women's day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…

David uploaded this sweet post for International Women's Day

"I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women's day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @jackie.adams_."

Other snaps featured David with his mum Sandra, his sisters Joanna and Lynne as well as mother-in-law Jackie.

Meanwhile, Victoria shared her own post to mark the day by sharing heartwarming images with her daughter. "Happy International Women's Day!! Love you so much #HarperSeven xx," she wrote.

Doting mum Victoria posted a heartwarming selfie with Harper

David and Victoria have been together now for almost 24 years, and their deep love for each other is showing no signs of waning as they head towards their silver wedding anniversary next year.

They regularly share loving posts on social media, with the doting husband singing his wife's praises during her Paris Fashion Week show last week. "Show ready @victoriabeckham so excited," he wrote.

After her presentation, Victoria said: "My family and friends mean so much to me. Thank you @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for being at #VBAW23. xx V."

She also wrote: "I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."

For Valentine's Day, David penned: "Happy Valentines to my valentine [rose emoji] we Love You @victoriabeckham... [heart emojis] @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

In response to the message, Victoria wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx."

