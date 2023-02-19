David Beckham shares ultra-rare photo of sister Jo for this special reason The pro footballer is married to fashion designer VB

David Beckham is a renowned family man, and on Sunday, the star paid the sweetest tribute to his rarely-seen sister Jo to celebrate her birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the former England captain, 47, took a trip down memory lane and surprised fans with an unrecognisable throwback photo.

WATCH: David Beckham bakes sweet treat for daughter Harper

Loading the player...

In the sweet picture, David and his sister could be seen mastering the exact same pose as they soaked up the sunshine.

Alongside the baby-faced snapshot, David gushed: "Happy Birthday to an amazing sister [red heart emoji] @jo_jo_beckham."

David penned a sweet tribute

Over on his Instagram Stories, David shared a more recent photo of the brother-sister duo enjoying a glass of wine. "Happy Birthday Jo. To an amazing mum, sister and person. Love U," he noted in the caption.

MORE: Victoria Beckham sparks sweet fan reaction with VERY romantic tribute to husband David

RELATED: Brooklyn and Nicola 'invited Harry and Meghan to wedding,' court documents claim

Fans and friends were quick to notice the family resemblance, with one writing: "She's the spitting image of your little one there," while a second commented: "Lovely memories."

"Awwww so cute, happy birthday Jojo," remarked a third, and a fourth simply added: "Happy birthday to your sis," followed by a birthday cake emoji and a gift wrapped heart.

It's been a busy week for the Beckham clan who are currently making the most of their half-term break in the French Alps. David was joined by his wife Victoria, and their two youngest children, Cruz, 17 and daughter, Harper, 11.

The couple jetted off to France

Sharing a glimpse inside their luxurious getaway, the former Spice Girl shared a slew of family photos with her Instagram followers.

In one photo, VB, 48, nailed ski slope chic in a sporty black pullover and a black cable knit beanie. As for accessories, the stylish mother-of-four elevated her outfit with a pair of fashion-forward sunglasses.

Harper appeared in high spirits

David, meanwhile, looked effortlessly cool in a bright salmon-hued thermal top, a cream beanie and a black neck gaiter. Elsewhere, Victoria shared the sweetest snap of Harper beaming from ear to ear as she made a heart shape with her hands.

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to happy marriage with David Beckham

In the caption, the singer said: "Kisses from the Alps! Après-ski ft. #VBEyewear @DavidBeckham @DBEyewear @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xx I love you so much! When VB collaborates with Prada on the slopes."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.