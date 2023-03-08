Brooklyn Beckham pays tribute to mum Victoria a year after International Women's Day snub

Brooklyn Beckham and his mum Victoria have clearly put their family feud to rest, with their amicable display at Paris Fashion Week and his birthday celebration last week.

Taking to Instagram on International Women's Day, the budding chef - who has been spending time with his family in recent days - continued to cement his family's closeness by paying a heartfelt tribute to all the important women in his life.

The post featured candid images of his sister Harper with wife Nicola Peltz and his mum Victoria as well as a snapshot of his mother-in-law Claudia Peltz and his grandmothers. He also added a picture of Selena Gomez.

"Happy international woman's day to all the gorgeous woman out there," he wrote in the caption. "Your far batter than any man can ever be [heart emoji] x."

Paying special attention to his wife of nearly one year, Brooklyn added: "Nicola thank you for always being there right by my side and for being the best wife and best friend x couldn't live without you x.

"I am so excited to stay young with you and have the most amazing life with you x here's to many more baby days honouring you." Upon seeing the heartfelt post, Nicola replied: "Love you baby."

This year's celebratory post comes a year after fans noticed how he failed to mention his mum Victoria. "Happy international women's day x You inspire me every single day and I couldn't imagine a life without you," he wrote of his wife last year.

"You are my absolute angel and soulmate and I couldn't imagine you not being by my side x you are the most talented, sweetest, kindest most gorgeous person I know. love you so much xx."

Of the apparent snub, one fan wrote: "Your mom first, man… girlfriend can change, but never your mom… anyway, wish you a long life together." A second said: "In first places should be your mama and sister…"

