Jennifer Garner supported by fans as bedside video reveals divisive ritual Yes Day star Jennifer Garner is very close to her canine companion

Jennifer Garner consistently proves to be a ray of sunshine, and so she was never going to be fazed if someone took issue with her.

The Hollywood actress has her own company, Once Upon a Farm, and they teamed up with mental health brand, Calm, in order to promote healthier sleep. The collaboration has yielded a new children's book, Rainy Day Farm, and during the promotion, Jennifer revealed a slightly controversial bedtime habit, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's bedside video reveals divisive habit

Loading the player...

As you saw, Jennifer was more than happy to cuddle up in bed with her golden retriever, Birdie.

Although many prefer their pet pooch to sleep in its own bed, the Love, Simon star found many of her fans complimenting her having her loving pet with her.

One enthused: "Her dog is so adorable. What a cuddle bug," while a second added: "The fluffiest, snuggliest dog ever."

A third commented: "Going nose to nose with your dog is always comforting!" and a fourth posted: "I love that you sleep with your Golden! I've got my two in my bed every night!"

Jennifer enjoys having her dog on the bed

Rest is incredibly important for the mother of three, with Jennifer even revealing that she has a set sleep schedule, including naps, in order to keep well rested.

And in 2018, she sweetly revealed to People that she sings to her own children in order to help them drift off into the land of slumber.

She revealed: "I sang to my son last night. I sing putting them to bed every night. I have sung Rainbow Connection probably 16 million times but I definitely mix it up. That one is definitely a staple — if all else fails, Rainbow Connection."

