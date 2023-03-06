Jennifer Garner dotes on lookalike son Samuel during rare outing - and he's so grown up The Alias actress took her son to a Lakers-Warriors game for their latest mother-son outing

Jennifer Garner deserves major brownie points and a mom of the year award after her latest outing with her son.

The actress took her youngest child, Samuel Garner Affleck, eleven, on the most epic mother-son date to end all mother-son dates.

The two were spotted Sunday night enjoying court-side seats at a basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which saw the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors face off against each other.

Jennifer and Samuel were all smiles during the game, cheering on their home team and posing for pictures.

The eleven-year-old is the Golden Globe winner's youngest child with Ben Affleck, who she was married to from 2005 to 2018. They also share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14.

For the sweet outing with her son, the mom-of-three opted for a casual, cozy-chic look, donning a baby blue cashmere sweater tucked into fitted black jeans, which she paired with shiny leather combat boots, also in black.

Samuel looks so grown up already!

Meanwhile, Samuel was sure to dress on theme wearing an NBA-themed hoodie and t-shirt, though despite his home city being Los Angeles, it appeared he was rooting for the Lakers' competing, and neighboring, team, as his attire was emblazoned with Stephen Curry's name, photo, and jersey number, which is 30.

Nonetheless, that didn't stop legendary Lakers player LeBron James from stopping to say hi to Jennifer and Sam, and the eleven-year-old was surely the coolest kid in school the next day because of it.

Both Jennifer and Samuel looked so eager to be at the game

Photos taken at the game reveal that LeBron took a moment during halftime to greet the mother-son duo, and the Alias lead was captured on her tippy-toes in an attempt to hug the famous athlete, who towered over her at 6'9."

The game ended up being a close call, with the Lakers beating out the Warriors 113-105.

