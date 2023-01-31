Jennifer Garner's appearance gets fans talking as she poses in the shower The Peppermint actress doesn't take herself too seriously!

Jennifer Garner has portrayed many characters over the years - and she's not afraid to get her hands dirty either!

The Hollywood actress went on a trip down memory lane this week as she shared some throwback photos of herself in between takes while filming Peppermint.

Jennifer was seen posing in the shower fully clothed, while covered in fake blood.

She explained in the caption that she was told to stay in the shower, writing: "Five years ago today #PEPPERMINT shot in someone’s beautiful home. I was so filthy, production parked me in the shower between setups to spare the set from my fake blood and real sweat. What a funny job, right?"

The mother-of-three's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Not a bad bathroom to be parked in!" while another wrote: "You're so kick ass!" A third added: "Can I be you when I grow up?"

Jennifer has portrayed many characters over the years and is currently filming an upcoming Netflix comedy, Family Leave, that is based on the book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, which sees parents body swapping with their teenagers.

Jennifer Garner posed in the shower while on a pause from filming Peppermint

When she isn't busy working, Jennifer loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The star was recently spotted attending daughter Seraphina's music concert in California, where she was joined by her other two children, Ben, and the actor's new wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner shares three children with Ben Affleck

This was the first time Jennifer had been pictured out with J-Lo, who became her children's stepmother in the summer after tying the knot to Ben.

The pair are on great terms, with the Let's Get Loud hitmaker previously praising Jennifer for being an excellent co-parent while chatting to Vogue. She said: "She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

