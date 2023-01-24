Jennifer Garner joins J-Lo and Ben Affleck for daughter Seraphina's musical event Bennifer and Jennifer Garner were all smiles during the outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family are goals! The famous couple were pictured out with Ben's ex Jennifer Garner on Sunday - and it looked like a great time was had by all.

The trio were joined by J-Lo's child Emme, 14, and Ben and Jennifer's daughter Violet, 17, and Samuel, ten, to watch 14-year-old Seraphina star in a musical event at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.

The family were all smiles during the outing, in photos obtained by Daily Mail online. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in the summer of 2022, one year after rekindling their romance.

The couple have been given the full support of Jennifer, and it sounds like she and J-Lo have a close bond.

Chatting about the 13 Going on 30 actress in an interview with Vogue last year, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

The Selena star - who relocated to Los Angeles with her children after she began dating Ben - also opened up about her relationship with her stepchildren, and her twins Emme and Max's bond with their new step siblings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said, adding that: "They have so many feelings. They're teens."

Still, she said: "But it’s going really well so far," explaining that: "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Jennifer Garner has remained on good terms with her ex-husband

The singer also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

