Jennifer Garner pays sweet tribute in a variety of looks – and check out her wedding dress

Jennifer Garner took the opportunity to look back on some of her favorite style moments in her beloved career while celebrating a dear friend and her frequent costume designer, Susie DeSanto.

The actress shared an expansive collection of photographs on her Instagram that featured several of her most recognizable fits from her projects, including layouts, test shots, and snippets from the actual scenes.

She included quirkier ensembles from the likes of Butter (2012) and Yes Day (2021), while also adding more signature stylized ensembles from 13 Going on 30 (2004) and The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012).

However, one that really stood to many of her followers was the inclusion of her walking down the aisle in a simple yet beautiful wedding dress in 2009's The Invention of Lying.

The delicate outfit featured a plunging neckline and a white rose that cinched her in at the waist, allowing the thigh-length bell skirt to flare out, paired with a light veil.

Jennifer had nothing but praise for Susie in her caption, writing: "Susie DeSanto, my favorite Costume Designer in the world, and I have worked together on seven projects over twenty years.

"No matter how much I prep, my first fitting with @susied310 is revelatory, like—ohhhh, that's who she is—and I know I'm not alone."

She added some context on why the post came at this moment, continuing: "Susie and I are two days from wrapping our latest film, #FamilyLeave, for @netflixfilm—and I'm feeling nostalgic.

"Thank you for being my partner in threads all these years—I can't wait for people to see what we have coming up this Spring," concluding with a final layout from the upcoming Apple series The Last Thing He Told Me.

The star and mom-of-three has clearly not lost her touch with fashion, giving her longtime fans a chance to marvel once again with her appearance at the Party Down premiere in a black jumpsuit with a cut-out neckline and cap sleeves.

