Jennifer Garner's throwback swimsuit video has a transformation you won't see coming The 13 Going on 30 star has had a multitude of transformative roles

Jennifer Garner has had quite a blast keeping up with the recent Golden Globe Awards that honored the best in TV and film.

Even though she couldn't quite attend, she definitely was, like many others, most excited for Jennifer Coolidge after her Best Supporting Actress win and hilarious speech.

In response to one of her interviews post the show, the star shared a video of herself in a swimsuit, with a twist you definitely wouldn't see coming. Find out for yourself in the video below!

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner's swimsuit video - with a twist

Loading the player...

Jennifer made a brief appearance in the 1998 Fantasy Island reboot as the aquatic Sally beside Bradley White playing Michael, and the two characters fall in love.

The role was one of her earliest when she was starting out in the industry, making small appearances in film and TV before achieving fame in 2001 with her lead role in the show Alias.

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals how she's feeling so far in 2023 - and everyone is in agreement

TRENDING NOW: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin

The sci-fi spy thriller JJ Abrams series was a hit on ABC and aired for five seasons, netting Jennifer several awards and consistently high ratings.

Among TV roles, Jennifer's most successful was on Alias

That show also featured the now mom-of-three undergoing several transformations, recently throwing it back to another bold one in honor of her co-star.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a black fur coat while sporting a brunette bob with matching maroon highlights and red frosted tips, the entire ensemble definitely making her look quite unrecognizable.

MORE: Jennifer Garner jets off with 'husband' Edgar Ramirez - fans react

ALSO POPULAR: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

Beside Jennifer was a more familiar sight, a young Bradley Cooper, also dressed in a patterned jacket, a black tank, and shades, a callback to their Alias days when they were co-stars and close friends, which they remain to this day.

She paid tribute to her co-star Bradley on his birthday

Jennifer shared the photograph in honor of Bradley's birthday as she wrote: "You're not on social media, so I can embarrass you – happy birthday, Bradley."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.