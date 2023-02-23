Jennifer Garner admits to 'terrifying' on set challenge while filming Party Down reboot The Alias actress admitted to some challenges as she joins Party Down's third season

Jennifer Garner has become a veteran actress since her breakout role as Sydney Bristow on Alias, but even after twenty plus years in the industry, she can still admit to her shortcomings.

The actress stars in the new third season of the cult-classic comedy Party Down, also starring Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.

Despite having undertaken all sorts of challenges throughout her career, there's one that was required of her while filming the upcoming reboot that she really needed help with: pretending to be inebriated.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of the comedy's new season – its first in thirteen years – Jennifer detailed her fears when it came to filming a scene in which her character is high on magic mushrooms.

She confessed that she actually hasn't even seen the episode, and recalling the filming process, she said: "It was terrifying."

The star explained: "Any time I have to play inebriated, or any altering anything – to me… I don't have a lot of experience."

The actress is a guest star on the new season

However, she certainly had full support throughout the process from the makers of the show, and she added: "Ken Marino really held my hand, and he was an amazing director."

"He really made me feel as good as one can feel when they are standing on their head," she joked.

Party Down was last on air in 2010

Plus, pretending to be high on shrooms hurdle aside, it was a project she couldn't wait to be a part of. She further told the outlet: "This is a group of legends. There's no one funnier. There's no writing that is better, more sparkly, more naughty, more fun," adding: "I could not jump in it fast enough, honestly. I was so, so excited to be invited."

The highly-anticipated return of Party Down makes its official comeback on February 24, premiering on Starz.

