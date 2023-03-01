Jennifer Garner pens emotional message about relationship drama – but it's not what you think The Alias and 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram on Tuesday

Jennifer Garner has left an emotional message on her Instagram about a relationship drama – but it might not be what you think.

The Alias actress, who has been in a retrospective mood recently, took to the social media site on Tuesday in order to celebrate her role in Apple TV's adaptation of the mystery thriller novel The Last Thing He Told Me.

Jennifer Garner will star as the book's protagonist Hannah Hall © Apple TV

Looking back to the moment when the novel's author and series co-adapter Laura Dave came to visit the cast on their first day of filming, Jennifer captioned her Instagram story: "This photo was taken on the first day of filming #TheLastThingHeToldMe.

"The incomparable @lauradaveauthor was nervous as heck to make her first visit," the 50-year-old continued, before adding adoringly : "Well, I could not love her more.

"We're so excited for you to meet Hannah Hall on April 14th on @appletvplus," the 13 Going on 30 star then said, referring to how the show is due to air on the streaming service.

Jennifer's Instagram story

She went on to tell fans about an opportunity for fans to interview the two about the novel. "Do you have any questions for Laura and me?" she asked in her story. "Comment them on this post and we may answer them on an audiobook coming soon," she finished.

Apple TV describes their adaptation of Laura's best-selling book as a limited series which "follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared." Laura Dave adapted the series from her own novel along with the series' co-creator Josh Singer.

The actress with her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the show © Apple TV

Meanwhile Jennifer – who is evidently very proud of the show and Laura's achievements – is the limited series' executive producer alongside production company Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Jennifer's post comes on the day after her ex-husband Ben Affleck was recently seen out shopping for property with his new partner, Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Ben appear to have remained on good terms and are successfully co-parenting their three children.

