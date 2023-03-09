Helena Christensen celebrates stunning lookalike sister with rare photos The model grew up in Denmark but now lives in New York

Helena Christensen's gorgeous sister, Anita, was placed front and center on Wednesday when she was celebrated by her famous sibling.

The Danish star - who isn't the only celebrity in her family - took to Instagram to wish Anita a happy birthday and shared several photos and a heartfelt message.

Helena wrote: "I promised my sister Anita I wouldn’t post anything about her birthday today so here I am waiting till it’s past midnight in Denmark, where we spent the most beautiful day together celebrating her big day."

WATCH: Helena Christensen divides fans with icy cold plunge

Loading the player...

Helena, 54, continued: "I couldn’t have asked for a lovelier, funnier, more hilarious, gorgeous sister in life.

"From our early childhood building giant lego cities together for days on end (and sometimes nights when our parents thought we were asleep) to every summer where we drive off on another epic adventure together with my niece on our yearly road trip.

SEE: Helena Christensen displays tattooed bikini body in striped swimsuit

DISCOVER: Helena Christensen looks sublime in makeup-free unfiltered selfie

"My sister’s always singing, laughing and spreading so much joy."

Helena wished Anita a happy birthday with a heartfelt message

She concluded: "Thank you mom and dad for giving me the beautiful gift of my wonderful sister. Happy birthday to you @anitasonne73 and happy international women’s day."

She posted a number of throwback images of them as children, playing with lego. Helena also added snapshots of them today and it's clear the family has some great genes.

Helena's striking looks have seen her have a decades-long career as a model

Both Anita and Helena displayed their impressive bone structure and bright green eyes in the photos.

Fans were blown away by their beauty and commented: "Your sister is just as beautiful as you," and, "Such beautiful pictures. Both sisters with the eyes from daddy and the smile from mum. All the best & love for you and your beautiful family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.