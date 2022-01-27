Helena Christensen showcases all-natural beauty in stunning new photo The model went makeup-free

Helena Christensen proved she doesn't need to be in a swimsuit to make a statement as she shared the most stunning selfie on Instagram on Wednesday - and she looks amazing.

The Danish model posted a photo in which she was wearing a black hoodie and she was sheilding her eyes from the sun.

Helena was glowing and her green eyes stood out as she looked directly at the camera. Her backdrop was a beautiful stream and it appeared she was back at her home in the Catskills, NY.

She simply captioned the image: "Feeling like a @boss in my natural element. #BeYourOwnBoss."

Her fans couldn't help but comment on the photo with fellow model, CIndy Crawford, writing: "Pretty nature girl," and many more saying she has the most incredible eyes.

Helena often shares photos and videos of herself plunging into the icy water and she says her coldwater dips are what helps keep her young.

Helena doesn't seem to age

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Helena recently shared some remarkable throwback modeling photos

She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape.

Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing.

The mother-of-one was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

