Millie Bobby Brown hints at exciting future amid engagement claims: 'I'm ready' The Stranger Things actress is in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is looking to her future after her role as Eleven on Stranger Things comes to an end following the fifth and final season.

The 19-year-old – who recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi – revealed that there is one opportunity she wouldn't turn down should she be asked the question as she discussed surrounding herself with people who "make me smile".

"Familiar faces are something that I don't take for granted at all. I like to be able to be around people that make me smile and that make me feel like myself," she said in an interview with Seventeen.

"It's really easy to be associated with people that are very excited about who you are. At the end of the day, it's people that you had way before [fame, or the bigger moments] that are grateful for you."

She added: "To anyone who is trying to focus on achieving their dreams, just never forget about the people that pushed you and motivated you toward those dreams."

Millie and Jake made their debut at the 2022 BAFTAs

Hinting at what could be in store for her, Millie admitted that she would love the opportunity to appear in season three of The White Lotus.

"I mean, I would never say no to that. I've done my fair share of shows, I'm ready," she teased.

Millie's admission comes after fans quizzed her on a new photo she shared which saw her sporting a ring on her engagement finger.

While she didn't address the jewelry in the caption, which simply read, "keep driving," many of her social media followers noticed the ring and asked: "Ring on her finger?" and "engagement ring?"

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors

Millie and Jake - who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi - first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "BFFs".

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Millie made a bold declaration of love for Jake when she paid him an adorable end-of-year tribute on Instagram and declared him "my partner for life".

