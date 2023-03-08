Millie Bobby Brown sparks engagement rumors with new photo as fans react The Stranger Things actress has called boyfriend Jake Bongiovi her 'partner for life'

Things are heating up for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who have sparked speculation that they may be taking their relationship to the next level.

The Godzilla actress took to Instagram on Tuesday with a pair of snapshots of herself driving a convertible car with the wind blowing through her hair.

In one image, she was tucking her new shorter tresses behind her ear and there was a ring on her engagement finger.

While she didn't address the jewelry in the caption, which simply read, "keep driving," many of her social media followers noticed the ring and asked: "Ring on her finger?" and "engagement ring?" which ignited a conversation between her fans. T

They were divided as to whether 19 was too young to get married, while others speculated over what the ring was.

Millie and Jake - who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi - first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's".

Millie showed off a ring on her engagement finger

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Millie made a bold declaration of love for Jake when she paid him an adorable end-of-year tribute on Instagram and declared him "my partner for life."

She shared a photo of a photo booth film strip in which the two were cozying up next to each other as well as sharing a kiss, and in the comments section, Jake replied to Millie by writing: "Your year babe love you so much," alongside a red heart emoji.

Millie and Jake are so in love

In addition to her romance with Jake and her acting career, Millie is also a student.

Last year, the actress - who rose to fame in Stranger Things with her character, Eleven - revealed she was stepping away from Hollywood and making her way toward a college campus.

In an interview with Allure Magazine, Millie announced that she had enrolled in Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

She detailed that she would attend classes online, and would juggle both school work and her acting.

Millie's post came hours after she delivered another message she was very excited about. The teen revealed she was partnering with Essentia Water, and posted photos of herself on set filming an ad.

