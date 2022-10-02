Naga Munchetty supported by fans as she pleads for help The BBC Breakfast star was worried…

Naga Munchetty turned to her fans for advice on Sunday, after encountering a bit of a dilemma. The presenter asked her followers on Twitter what she should do after her cat brought a bat into her home the previous day.

She wrote: "Does anyone know how to get a bat to safety? [bat emoji]. "Cat brought one in yesterday. It's alive this morning, no obvious injuries, but not flying.

"Currently in a box with towels and a little water. Any rescue centres I can take it to in Herts? X."

The star's fans were quick to offer support and tips, with one writing: "We had same. Give him mealworm and water in a milk bottle… RSPCA were brilliant. Ours was ridiculously cute and friendly. We still miss him!! X."

Another shared the resource helpwildlife.co.uk/map, writing that the site "will give you your nearest rescue".

Naga asked for help on Twitter

A third responded: "Get in touch with the Bat Conservation Trust and they will be able to put you in touch with someone local who can help take care of it."

Shortly afterwards, Naga returned to social media to reassure her followers that the situation was in hand. She retweeted her original message, adding: "Is being sorted with a local rescue group – thank you for suggestions x."

Naga was emotional earlier in the week, when she had to bid goodbye to a much-loved BBC colleague. Taking to Twitter, the star paid tribute to Stephen Smith as she re-shared his tweet about his departure.

The star later updated her fans with good news

Naga sweetly wrote: "One of the best creative wordsmiths/journalists I've ever had the honour to work with – And above all, a [expletive] decent person. Good luck @StephenSmithBBC x."

Former Newsnight culture correspondent Stephen's original tweet read: "Some professional news: and it's good night from me for the last time @bbcnewsnight.

"What larks we had: Student House, Motorway Man, Big Society, Hitchhiker's Guide to Brexit. I was fortunate to meet a who's who of everyone who matters in arts & culture, from Scorsese to Stormzy…"

