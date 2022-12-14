Naga Munchetty shares 'heartbreak' after tragic update The BBC Breakfast star is so kind...

Naga Munchetty reached out to one of her colleagues on Wednesday with a thoughtful message following some tragic news.

BBC Radio 5 Live radio presenter Rick Edwards shared the sad news on Twitter that his much-loved cat Tippi had died. In response, the kind presenter responded: "It's heartbreaking when they go – sending love x".

MORE: BBC Breakfast star left 'shaking' following on-air guillotine stunt

The star knows the tragedy of losing a cat only too well, with one of her own sadly dying earlier this year.

Naga's cat Missy died in July, with the star taking to social media to write: "Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday. She may have been small, but she was immense in stature. The sweetest cat I've ever loved."

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

Loading the player...

The TV and radio presenter shares her remaining cats, Bella and Xena, with her husband of 17 years, James Haggar.

READ: Naga Munchetty divides opinion as she reveals reason for fear in new post

MORE: Naga Munchetty recalls the moment she left in tears after being called 'useless' by bosses

Naga also extended her best wishes to fellow BBC presenter Gethin Jones after the sad death of his dog over the summer.

Naga empathised with her colleague

The star caused an outpouring of fan support last month when she candidly opened up about her mental health – and many people related!

The 47-year-old star's Instagram post which sparked the initial social media flurry offered a compelling insight, Naga wrote: "Felt rotten this morning. Didn't want to do anything. Did it. It was hard. I hated it.

"Then I loved the fact that I was doing it. Now am delighted it's over. And v proud of myself. #littlethings x."

The star recently opened up about her mental health

The presenter's Instagram fanbase were quick to applaud her raw, honest declaration about her mental health and many people revealed that they have felt the same way too.

This Morning's Dr Nighat Arif, who often appears alongside Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond on the ITV show, opened up as a result of Naga's message.

"Felt exactly the same this morning. Dragged myself to the pool. Did a swim. Hated it. NOW so thankful I did it", he replied.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.