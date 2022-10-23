Naga Munchetty divides opinion as she reveals reason for fear in new post Many related to the BBC Breakfast star…

Naga Munchetty got her fans talking on Twitter on Sunday after she posed a question. The BBC Breakfast co-host asked her followers if they felt the same way she did.

The star revealed that she feels "slightly scared" when the weather is stormy, writing: "Anyone else slightly scared in this stormy weather?"

MORE: Naga Munchetty supported by fans as she pleads for help

Not everyone agreed, with one fan jokingly responding: "Living in the Inner Hebrides, I don't really worry until I see sheep flying past the window!"

A second wrote: "Leaving Saint Malo this morning… Did I miss the rain?" Others were on the same page, however, with one writing: "Yes me," and another chiming in: "Don't like it at all… "

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

On a more serious note, Naga recently opened up about the difficult treatment she faced at the start of her journalism career.

SEE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty ends interview after guest makes major faux pas

READ: Naga Munchetty sends heartfelt message following tragic loss

The 47-year-old, who is one of the BBC's most sought-after journalists, has been a part of the corporation since 2008 when she began reading bulletins on Working Lunch.

Naga posted on Twitter

At the beginning of her career when she was a print journalist, Naga confessed she was once brought to tears after a senior colleague dismissed her work. "I was told I was [expletive] useless," she told Radio Times.

"I did go home many a day in tears, but equally, I learnt not to make mistakes, that mistakes weren't acceptable.

The star is a much-loved journalist

"That fear of making a mistake meant that you did your research twice as well, and to the best of your ability." Naga soon turned to broadcasting, and is now one of the main presenters on BBC Breakfast.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was told to "toughen up" when she first expressed an interest in broadcast journalism, however.

"I remember when I first decided I wanted to explore being on air, I was told, 'You are quite sensitive,'" she added. "'You do take criticism quite hard and you dwell on things. You need to toughen up.' And I did."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.