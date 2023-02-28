Dawn French shares photo from hospital amid new health update The French & Saunders star explained why she was in hospital

Dawn French regularly delights her followers on social media with hilarious posts, but she shared a different kind of update on Monday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 65-year-old posted a photo of an MRI scanner, captioned: "Crumbly ol' arthritic knee means this sometimes." MRI scans are sometimes used to help diagnose the condition, which Dawn has spoken about in the past.

Dawn French shared a health update from hospital

Talking about the perils of ageing, Dawn told the Radio Times in 2020: "Your rheumatoid arthritis knee stops you walking your dog a long way every morning, you know you've got to have a little op on that at some point, and you've got to take six weeks off…"

While Dawn hasn't shared if she's had surgery on her arthritis, she did speak openly about a different medical procedure during her one-woman stage show in 2021.

During a bout of ill health, Lenny Henry's ex-wife lost a lot of weight, leading to speculation she'd had a gastric band, but Dawn revealed her weight loss was down to ill health, explaining she was "quite ill."

Dawn French lost weight after a bout of illness

In fact, Dawn was having issues with her reproductive system, leading her to undergo a hysterectomy. "I eventually went to hospital, and my doc was so convinced I had uterine cancer, that he ordered a second biopsy to be sure, when the first one was clear," Dawn explained.

"Even before the result of the second one, I decided to be done with my old enemy, my defunct reproductive stuff. It was curtailing my life," the comedian said, referring to having her womb and ovaries removed.

Dawn French spoke about her health on stage

Explaining why the procedure resulted in weight loss, Dawn explained: "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doc told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via 'key-hole', and I would recover in three weeks or so.

“Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone. No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven and a half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That's all it was, practical."

Here's hoping Dawn's arthritis isn't getting her down too much.

