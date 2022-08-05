Dawn French shares impressive post amid major house move

Dawn French took to social media on Thursday to reshare a very impressive post from her rarely-seen nephew Jack French who has an unbelievable talent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 64-year-old reshared a clip of a brilliant clay sculpture of a chimpanzee cyclops, made by the graduate - and it is incredible!

WATCH: Dawn French shares impressive video of rarely-seen nephew's talent

Beaming with pride, Dawn captioned the post: "My nephew made this!" and reshared a video from the artist who updated his followers with a video panning around his impressive creation.

The mother-of-one also took to the comments of the original post from Jack which, as well as the video, had a selection of fabulous close-up photos of his masterpiece. The comedian penned: "AMAAAAZING JACK!" on the spectacular update.

Dawn married her husband Mark in 2013

The exciting post comes just as the star is in the middle of moving from her incredible Cornwall property with her husband of nine years Mark Bignell.

Documenting her move last week, the Vicar of Dibley star made a very candid confession about her husband as they began to pack up their things.

Dawn dubbed Mark a "hoarder" and showed off photos of large piles of belongings, which were dotted around their house. The photos show a manic selection of garden items including pic axes, buckets, a chair and a large bottle amongst other random items.

The comedian shared a hilarious post showing off Mark's random piles of items

Alongside the images, she wrote: "Being married to a hoarder makes moving house so very lovely, fun & stress-free..."

A second photo showed another collection of miscellaneous items including a sleeping bag, a large box of Christmas crackers and a kettlebell.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the hilarious post. One follower penned: "But you never know Dawn ...you just might need it!"

Dawn lived at Point Neptune house for 14 years

A second said: "New beginnings and building new memories."A third added: "We’re moving in a few months. I’m already nervous… Good luck!" A fourth jested: "Oh no, that would drive me mad."

A fifth said: "You can never have enough pic axes," with two laughing faces.

According to Cornwall Live, Dawn sold her stunning Cornwall abode named Point Neptune house, in Spring last year. Her new waterside property, which is on the Devon and Cornwall border, just shy of the River Tamar was revealed by land Registry documents to cost the star £1,725,000.

