James Martin inundated with support after sharing worrying health update from hospital

James Martin has sparked some concern among fans after sharing an Instagram post from hospital. The Saturday Morning Kitchen star, 50, revealed that both he and his pet dog Ralph were undergoing an operation.

Sharing a picture of his Lhasa Apso alongside a sign on a hospital room that read, "MIR scan," the celebrity chef cryptically announced: "Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield left horrified after James Martin butters a scone on This Morning

Fans rushed to comment with one writing: "Goodness. Hope it’s not too serious for either of you." Another said: "Speedy recovery after both your ops James, you are a treasure to watch on tv, made my lockdown watching islands to highlands." A third post read: "MRI??? Ohh blimey. Is that for you or Ralph. What's going on???"

A few hours later, James - who recently spoke about his weight loss - thanked fans for their support and followed up with: "Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers. Me on the other hand well we will see."

Although James is yet to reveal why he is having an operation, many followers were quick to offer their best wishes. "@jamesmartinchef it's a nerve-racking time, understandably. Keep positive," said one, while another remarked: "Scanxiety is real! Wishing you all the best with your results. Try to stay positive.. I know how hard that is when you’re waiting xx." [sic]

James shared this worrying post on Instagram

Just last week, James appeared on Loose Women to celebrate the launch of his latest book, Potato, where he touched upon his health and diet. "Don't drink tea or coffee so fizzy drinks were always sort of my nemesis really and in the kitchen particularly," he said when talking about his three-stone weight loss during the pandemic.

"We found that in Covid I wasn't concentrating and getting this massive sugar rush, so I just swapped to water… The minute I swapped to water, it was nearly three stone."

