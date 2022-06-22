TV presenter Steph McGovern got her fans talking on Wednesday as she shared a new video from her summer break.

In the short clip, which the sun-kissed star shared to Instagram, she could be seen smiling at the camera as she slowly moved lower into the water.

The mum-of-one looked fabulous in a striking green printed swimsuit which she teamed with oversized sunglasses and red lipstick, tying back her blonde bob.

She captioned the video: "A simple way to lose your bingo wings without any exercise or dieting. One minute they’re there, the next they’re gone [crying laughing emoji] #shrinkingarms. It’s the silly things in life that amuse me."

Some of her followers were quick to join in the amusement, including Steph's friend Denise Van Outen, who posted laughing and heart emojis in response.

Another commented: "Hahah love that," and a third added: "Defo be using that tip, when taking future pics on hols."

The star hosts popular Channel 4 show Steph's Packed Lunch

Others, however, were not quite so impressed, with one teasing: "For a minute there I thought you were actually going to show us something useful," and another telling Steph: "You call those bingo wings?? I'll show ya proper ones!"

Despite the differing opinions on display, it was hard to disagree with the commenter who wrote: "I'm more intrigued by where you are staying, it looks lovely and relaxing."

Blue sky and a quiet hotel entrance could just be seen in the background, and the pool Steph was in also didn't appear to be crowded.

Steph has long been a fan favourite

The star is no doubt enjoying her holiday while on a break from filming her popular lunchtime show, Steph's Packed Lunch. Formerly a regular on BBC Breakfast, Steph made the move to Channel 4 back in 2020, originally launching a lunchtime programme called The Steph Show from her home at the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, she invited her former colleague Louise Minchin onto Steph's Packed Lunch to chat about her own exit from the BBC show.

