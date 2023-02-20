Steph McGovern looks completely unrecognisable in unearthed photo

Steph McGovern delighted fans on Sunday when she shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a small tot.

In the photo – which she shared to her Instagram account – a young Steph could be seen rocking a vibrant green and yellow swimsuit. And whilst the presenter looked worlds away from her usual glamorous self, Steph's platinum blonde locks appear to have stood the test of time!

WATCH: Louise Minchin and Steph McGovern reunite after BBC exit

Loading the player...

Alongside the sweet snapshot, Steph, 40, included the caption: "Me. Aged [two]. Wearing a swimming costume I still long for."

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Awww that is adorable," while a second remarked: "Love it and also your hair, I have that style now!"

Steph took a trip down memory lane

"I think I had that exact same costume back in the day! Got to love the terry towelling," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "So you've always been a cutie pie then."

SEE: Steph McGovern offers intimate glimpse into 'little holiday with family'

READ: Steph McGovern reveals why she turns down Strictly every year

Steph's nostalgic post comes after the mother-of-one opened up about why she turns down the chance to take part on Strictly Come Dancing every year.

The presenter left BBC Breakfast in 2019

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, the TV star explained: "I think it's a brilliant show. And I've got some friends on it again this year, including Helen Skelton, who I'm really pleased is doing it. But it's just not the right time at the moment."

She went on to say: "I've got my show five days a week so I'd have to try and train every evening, and it wouldn't be fair on my little girl. She's so young, and I don't want to miss anything."

Beyond this, Steph keeps much of her private life under wraps, including her girlfriend's identity. "My family would probably want to be there [to support me], but that would expose them to newspaper coverage and everything else," she said.

Steph on the red carpet in 2022

"The audience would probably think, 'Why isn't the family there? Why doesn't she ever show them?'"

Steph and her partner share a two-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019. Steph, who carried their baby, previously opened up about some of her debilitating side effects in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher, she said: "The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.